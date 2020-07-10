HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Friday reported 1,009 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the state total to 93,876.
Local cases rose little. Four new cases were confirmed in Lycoming County, three in Northumberland County, and one each in Montour and Columbia counties. No new cases were reported in Union or Snyder counties, and no new deaths were reported in local counties.
The number of new cases in Allegheny County increased by 180 cases overnight. Philadelphia County increased by 182 cases overnight. About 175 of the total cases reported today did not occur within the past 24 hours but are the result of an influx of private lab results, the state noted.
The number of tests administered within the last seven days between July 3 and July 9 is 128,821 with 4,793 positive test results.
There are 6,880 total deaths attributed to COVID-19, an increase of 32 new deaths reported.
Local confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 308 cases (8 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 224 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 393 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 88 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County 69 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 61 cases (2 deaths)
