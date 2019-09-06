MIFFLINBURG — Jared Fry was just 12 years old on Sept. 11, 2001, but he still has vivid memories of the day terror attacks rocked the nation.
“I was in school,” he said. “I remember the teacher coming in and telling us (what happened)... You could tell it was a very life-changing event for everyone.”
A volunteer firefighter with the Mifflinburg Hose Company, Fry is organizing the department’s fourth annual 9/11 Memorial Walk, to be held Saturday between Hughesville and Mifflinburg.
It’s not a coincidence that the distance the walk will be held will cover 34.3 miles. Fry is quick to point out that 343 firefighters died on 9/11.
The walk is held to remember those firefighters, as well as everyone who died as a result of the attacks.
“A lot of younger people are doing (the walk),” Fry said. “You don’t realize how long it’s been since (9/11). A lot of those kids weren’t alive or were too little to remember it.
“If you don’t do something to remember something, then it kind of dies, fades into the abyss. It’s good for people to remember stuff like this and not forget about it.”
The group will leave Hughesville at 3 a.m. Fry expects 15 to 20 people to complete the entire walk.
“There’s supposed to be a bunch of people joining us between Milton and Lewisburg,” Fry said. “There could be about 60 people (walking) by the time we reach Mifflinburg.”
Throughout the route, he said individuals will likely join in on the walk for a short distance.
“Every territory we walk through, every fire department comes out and escorts us,” Fry said. “There’s different people along the way that will have water and stuff out or come out to walk with us.”
The group will follow Route 405 from Hughesville to the Route 45 intersection near Montandon. From there, the group will cross the bridge spanning the West Branch of the Susquehanna River.
In Lewisburg, the group will step onto the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail and follow it to Mifflinburg.
Fry estimates the group will pass through communities at the following approximate times: Muncy, 4 a.m.; Montgomery, 5:30 a.m.; Watsontown, 7:30 a.m.; Milton, 9 a.m.; Lewisburg, between 10 and 11 a.m.; and Mifflinburg, between 1 and 1:30 p.m.
Some participants will train in advance of the walk. Others will just step off on the trek Saturday morning.
“Some people do prepare,” Fry said. “Some people wing it. I work out all year round.”
Those participating in the walk are asked to made a donation to benefit the Stephen Siller Tunnel to Towers Foundation.
“I did a lot of research on a lot of charities,” Fry said. “They are very transparent about where they send their money.”
According to Fry, the organization, provides funding to families of fallen first responders and Gold Star families. The organization also operates a mobile 9/11 exhibit, which recently visited Elysburg.
For a $30 donation, Fry said walk participants will receive a T-shirt and pair of socks which were donated to the effort.
Donations to benefit the Tunnel to Towers Foundation can also be made via the Mifflinburg Hose Company’s Facebook page.
