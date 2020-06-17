Bethany restoration could take 12-18 months

MILTON — It could take 12 to 18 months to fully restore a Milton church which was gutted by a November fire.
Pastor Bill McNeal said insurance adjusters recently completed their work investigating the cause of a fire which heavily damaged Bethany United Methodist Church.
McNeal has not yet received information from the insurance company on the cause of the fire.
James Nizinski, a Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal, previously listed the cause of the fire as undetermined.
Church members said lights in the building flashed off during a service held the Sunday prior to the Nov. 26 fire.
McNeal said the insurance company has released the building to the church to begin cleanup and, eventually, restoration.
“(Contractors) are removing all of the ceilings and the walls in the sanctuary,” McNeal said. “They are taking all of the plaster down... Eventually, we are going to have (other) contractors in. Everything will be taken down to the stone walls. We will have to start over again.”
He said an architectural firm has been hired, which will work with church members on designing the renovated facility. The architect will hire a general contractor.
McNeal said the church’s insurance company will be reimbursing $3 million to cover the cleanup and restoration work.
“If we come in under $3 million, we will have to reimburse them,” he explained. “If it comes in over, we will have to apply (to the insurance company) for additional funds.”
Because the facility is located in the floodplain, and a near total restoration will occur, McNeal said utilities which are currently housed in the basement will have to be relocated to the first floor of the building.
“All the electrical, heating, air conditioning and plumbing will have to be rerouted and updated,” McNeal said.
He also highlighted some of the other upgrades which must be made to the facility.
“We will have to install some remodeled restrooms, possibly put in an elevator if we want to access the lower-basement area, where the social hall used to be,” McNeal said.
The church organ — which McNeal believes was purchased in the 1930s and restored after the 1972 flood — will not be rebuilt.
“It had an estimated value... of about $500,000,” McNeal said. “By the time it would be taken out and rebuilt, it would (cost) between $750,000 and $1 million... We will look into a different system.”
He said a company that works with organs is currently removing pipes that were not damaged in the fire, to see of those can be reused.
“The console and all of the other pieces (of the organ) were destroyed because of the water damage,” McNeal said.
Just after the November fire, McNeal estimated it would take 12 to 18 months to restore the church. With the coronavirus pandemic delaying insurance adjusters and contractors alike, he believes it will take 12 to 18 months from now until the facility is restored.
In spite of all the hurdles, McNeal said the congregation is doing well.
“The people have adapted to the new church we are using, in West Milton,” he said. “The leadership team is trying to figure out how to best honor God in the community, with rebuilding the church.”
Services are being held at 11 a.m. Sundays at West Milton United Methodist Church, 310 High St., West Milton.
Masking and social distancing are being practiced during the services.
“God is still alive and working,” McNeal said. “If anyone wants to join us, please feel free to do so.”
