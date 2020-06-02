LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg restaurant row has seen some changes of late.
Among them, the addition of The Oakwood Smokehouse at 520 Market St. Their specialty is smoked meat and dishes which go with it.
Owner Billy Hawley admitted it was a challenging time to start a food project, but as things open up again, he was ready to comply. To date, it has been take-away only. When Union County enters the green phase he'll be able to start delivery. The interior will also have proper accommodations.
Hawley said he has been working in restaurants since he was 16, but the Oakwood Smokehouse was his first venture into ownership.
"It has always been a passion of mine," he said. "Feeding people is something I get enjoyment out of. Seeing people hungry and being able to solve that with a little bit of food. I get pleasure out of that."
The Oakwood Smokehouse has done well serving various combinations brisket and pulled pork, smoke cheese or meat quesadillas and side dishes.
"Our very first day we sold out in two-and-half hours," he said. "And I cooked for twice the amount of people other restaurants around here were saying to cook for. A lot of people were messaging me and saying they were coming by."
Hawley said there really wasn't another place in the area which served meats the way he envisioned.
"I wanted to get some long-hour barbecue as well as slow temperature stuff that is quality," he said. "Even talking with the family I would say do you want to do some brisket it would be nice."
Smoking a brisket can be lengthy, Hawley said, which means ordering makes a lot of sense.
"A normal days starts out at about 3:30 a.m.," Hawley said. "I'll come in and start up a fire. I use a lot of applewood, which is the main wood that we use. A mixture of the oakwood and applewood and sometimes I am lucky enough to find chunks of mesquite."
The pork goes into the smoker first, as brisket is thinner and accepts heat more readily. Hawley said a digital thermal device helps the meat stay in the the ideal 225 degree range.
The cooking can be finished off in a conventional oven after the meat is wrapped. The additional three hours helps tenderize the meat, which is then cured in a resting box for about an hour.
Dishes such as macaroni and cheese and beans are smoked in a digital smoker. He said pellets of applewood, maple and other woods are fed into it.
Hawley noted that ribs are taking off but the brisket is the biggest seller. It is available as a platter, 6-inch hoagie, a slider or sold by the pound.
