SNYDERTOWN — A tractor-trailer crash has closed Snydertown Road, between the intersections of Main Street in the Borough of Snydertown and Black Mill Road in Upper Augusta Township, Northumberland County.
A detour is in place using Main Street, Route 61 and Black Mills Road.
The road is expected to be closed for several hours.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.