PennDOT to hold tight before comment

MONTOURSVILLE — PennDOT has announced it will hold off before commenting on findings of the Lewisburg’s Market Street Corridor Transportation Study.
PennDOT had received only part of its report at the time of their statement. It concluded, “(We) hope to receive the detailed data in the appendices so we are able to complete our review and offer comments.”
Kim Smith, District 3-0 safety press officer, indicated the agency was invited to the Wednesday night meeting at the Campus Theatre, Lewisburg. Results of the highly anticipated study were revealed before a large gathering of community members.
Ben Guthrie and Christopher Lincoln, Traffic Planning and Design project managers, reviewed data collected over a one-week period in April. They counted, among other things, the frequency of cars, trucks and other vehicles over the nine-blocks of Route 45 from Route 15 to the river.
Frequency of vehicles turning onto side streets was also recorded.
Their conclusions included acknowledgement that Water Street in Lewisburg was used frequently as a short cut. It w also noted that motorists often opted for side streets when traffic was backed up at signals.
Recommendations of the $85,000 report, assembled over concern about the effects of traffic congestion, vibration and noise, included prohibiting large commercial trucks from the corridor and lowering the speed limit to 20 mph for all vehicles.
The study was paid for primarily through private funding, though Lewisburg Borough provided $10,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.