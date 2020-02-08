Church selling candy
MILLMONT — Christ’s United Lutheran “Four Bells” Church is selling easter candy.
Orders will be available for pickup at 7:30 p.m. Mondays, March 2 through April 6.
Chocolate-covered peanut butter and coconut cream eggs will be available for $1 each or $5 per tray of six. Bags of chocolate covered pretzels will be available for $2.50 per bag.
Orders are due by noon Sundays, March 1 through April 5.
For more information or to place an order, call 570-922-1860 or email culc@dejazzd.com.
Kidz announce schedule
WATSONTOWN — Kingdom Kidz Inc. has announced its February performance schedule.
The puppet team will appear at:
• 1 this afternoon at Buffalo Valley Lutheran Village, Lewisburg.
• 10 a.m. Monday at Devitt House, Lewisburg.
• 1:30 p.m. Tuesday at Vintage Knolls, Danville.
• 10:15 a.m. Wednesday at Watsontown Nursing and Rehab, Watsontown.
• 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 16, Puppet Dinner Theater at the Puppet Home, 11 E. Third St., Watsontown.
• Saturday evening, Feb. 22, at Christ Church, Beaver Springs.
• 9:45 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Christ Church, Beaver Springs.
For more information on Kingdom Kidz, visit www.hiskingdomkidz.org.
Filled pork chop dinner
MILTON — St. Joseph Parish Center, 854 Cemetery Road, Milton, will host a filled pork chop dinner from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14.
Dessert and beverage is included for $11. Take-out orders can call 570-742-4481.
There will be special door prizes and give-aways.
Musical performance
SELINSGROVE — Leon Broskey and Cheri Wagner, both of the Elysburg area, will perform during a service to be held at 6 p.m. Sunday at All Saints Episcopal Church, 129 N. Market St., Selinsgrove.
Broskey sings and plays the guitar while Wagner sings. The two have been performing together for more than a decade.
Four years ago, while on a mission trip to Haiti, they led devotions at a small countryside church. Currently, the two are involved with the Geisinger Hospice Music Therapy Program.
Church to host auction
MIFFLINBURG — Buffalo Valley Church of the Brethren will host its annual auction Saturday, March 7, at 46 Brethren Church Road, 1.5 miles west of Mifflinburg along Route 45.
The food stand opens at 3 p.m. and visitors may preview silent auction tables. Live bidding begins at 4 with Auctioneer Jeremy Waite.
Past auction items have included everything from baked goods to hand-crafted items, plants, tickets to events, tools, quilts, furniture, themed baskets, antiques, artwork and cabin trips. Proceeds benefit the building debt retirement.
Call 570-966-1183 for more information.
The Himmelreich Free Christian Library
LEWISBURG — “Sunday Conversations,” led by Dan and Gloria McDavitt, will be held at 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. each Sunday in January at The Himmelreich Free Christian Library, 18 Market St., Lewisburg.
The program is a multi-media presentation. Refreshments are served.
Free meals weekly at Milton church
MILTON — First Presbyterian Church, 47 Walnut St., Milton, will feature a free meal at 6 p.m. each Wednesday.
Food and a brief program are included with music and a message.
Hot meals in Milton
MILTON — Free hot meals are served at 5 p.m. most Mondays at St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church, 102 L. Market St., Milton.
Produce items served are often donated from local community gardens.
Mifflinburg United Methodist Church
MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg United Methodist Church will offer a service featuring contemporary Christian music at 5:30 p.m. on the first Saturday of each month.
The service will be held in the church Family Life Center, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
Refreshments will be served following the services.
St. John’s UCC
LEWISBURG — Rejoicing Spirits Service is held at 6:30 p.m. on the second Thursday of each month at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The service, sponsored by the Lewisburg Council of Churches, is designed for people with disabilities.
Grace Recovery Church
NEW COLUMBIA — A 12-step meeting for codependency and addiction is offered at 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays at 8 Lahr Circle, New Columbia.
The programs, led by Dr. John Radke, are hosted by the Buffalo Valley Counseling Center and Grace Recovery Church.
For more information, call 570-568-8500.
St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church
MILTON — St. Andrew’s Panther Packs Program provides weekend food items for elementary students in need in the Milton Area School District.
The program provides food items to all elementary school students in the district, supplying nearly 260 children with weekend meals each week.
The program is in need of monetary donations, as well as food items that are easy for a child to open and prepare, such as microwavable macaroni and cheese cups, canned fruit, canned vegetables, peanut butter, applesauce or fruit cups, soup, pudding cups, pop tarts, microwavable pasta dishes, cans of ravioli or Spaghetti-O’s, granola and cereal bars, canned tuna or chicken, instant oatmeal packs and sandwich cracker packs.
Donations can be made online at www.gofundme.com/masdpantherpacks.
For more information, email masdpantherpacks@outlook.com.
Information is also available by calling Carol Clewell, church secretary at 570-742-2000 ext. 300 during the following hours: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday.
Crossroads Church of the Nazarene
MONTANDON — Crossroads Singles Ministry meets at 6:30 p.m. on the first Thursday of each month in the lower level of Crossroads Church of the Nazarene, located along Route 45 across from Goodwil’s Restaurant in Montandon.
The group offers social opportunities for singles of all ages. The director is Beverly Robinson.
For more information, call 570-238-0767.
