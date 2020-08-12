Minor injuries reported in 2-vehicle crash

EXCHANGE — Four people sustained suspected minor injuries in a two-vehicle crash which occurred at 2:04 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, at the intersection of Route 54 and Whitehall Road, Limestone Township, Montour County.
Pennsylvania State Police said the crash occurred as a 2014 Jeep Compass driven by Ward Bennett, 73, of Williamsport, was traveling north on Whitehall Road, prior to its intersection with Route 54.
The Jeep failed to stop at a posted stop sign and was struck by a 2019 Hyundai Tuscon, which was being driven east on Route 54 by Sandra Hoffman, 78, of Milton.
According to troopers, the Jeep then traveled off the roadway, and overturned in a corn field. The Hyundai came to rest just off of the roadway.
Bennett and two passengers in his vehicle, David Smith, 50, and Margaret Smith, 70, both of Williamsport, were transported to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, for treatment of suspected minor injuries.
According to troopers, Bennett and David Smith were belted, while Margaret Smith was not belted. Bennett was cited with stop and yield signs.
Hoffman, who was belted, was also transported to Geisinger Medical Center for treatment of a suspected minor injury.
Emergency responders worked on scene for about 30 minutes to free individuals trapped inside of the Jeep as a result of the crash.
Firefighters from from the Warrior Run area, Washingtonville and Valley Township, along with ambulances from Milton and Lewisburg, medics from Geisinger Medical Center and Pennsylvania State Police were among the responders called to the scene.
Fire police were directing traffic along Route 54, which was reduced to one lane as responders worked on scene.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.