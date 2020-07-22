LEWISBURG — Lewisburg homeowners who live in the 100-year floodplain (Zone AE) are encouraged to secure an elevation certificate either through the SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) Flood Resiliency Program or a local engineering firm to help homeowners understand their risk.
SEDA-COG has negotiated a group rate through Orangeville Surveying Consulting Inc. to complete elevation certificates that meet the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) standards.
An Elevation Certificate records features of the property, including its location within the floodplain and elevation of a building’s lowest floor. This certificate is used by insurance agents to determine flood insurance premiums and it is used by the borough’s Codes Office to ensure that all new construction is located above the base flood elevation, thereby decreasing the amount of flood damage in the future. Elevation Certificates provide property owners the information necessary to help determine flood risk factors as well as options for insuring and mitigating the risk.
Interested homeowners can contact Geralee Zeigler at gzeigler@seda-cog.org or 570-524-4491 ext. 7218.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.