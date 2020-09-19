WHITE DEER — At least one area museum recently opened again with plans to still be open when chilly weather arrives.
Ron Johnson, president of the Central Pennsylvania Chapter of the National Railway Historical Society (NRHS), said their museum would now be open 1 to 4 p.m. Sundays, at White Deer Station on Depot Road, White Deer.
They planned to be open the same hours and days in the winter months, in part because of a new project.
As of Monday, Sept. 14, the chapter would also have a display of photos and other memorabilia at the Susquehanna River Valley Visitor's Bureau, off Route 15, Lewisburg. Johnson said the exhibit at the nearby bureau was reason enough to stay open on Sundays.
However, the NRHS museum at White Deer Station was shut to the public for awhile at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.
"We didn't have anybody come up for a long time," he said. "Until the governor opened up things and said you can go visit museums and stuff."
The museum's big displays including an industrial diesel locomotive, railroad rolling stock, signage and a crossing operator's tower, are outdoors. Safe social distancing is thus easy, Johnson said.
However, Johnson noted the sign to the museum was taken down and would not be put back until the "all clear" from the pandemic is sounded. Motorists should use the trestle over White Deer Pike as a landmark for making their turn.
Cabooses have become almost commonplace at the museum. One such acquisition was owned by the Penn Central, the corporate name of the railroad created by the 1968 merger of the Pennsylvania and New York Central systems.
Johnson said it was previously used by the Pennsylvania, which officially called its cabooses "cabin cars," and was a candidate for rehab by club members.
"The caboose has been totally redone on the outside," Johnson said. "All the steel that was rusted is gone."
Johnson noted the hand rails and roof have been redone. Step ladders to allow access to the inside were acquired from ACF.
The Penn Central caboose "19360" has also been repainted in the jade green color used by the Penn Central rather than its original Pennsylvania tuscan red.
Michael Quinn, NRHS chapter first vice president, noted the authentic green paint was matched by Linnwood Hill, a Bucknell University painter. He noted the design went back to 1914.
Johnson said caboose 19360 was "a work in progress." Stencils for Futura italic numbers and the interlocking "PC" logo were being sought. Photos of the interior would be helpful for restoration once the exterior is complete.
Summer improvements to the depot included adding a wooden deck, similar to one which was in place in 1900. Johnson said White Deer Station was a transfer point between the narrow-gauge White Deer and Loganton Railway and the local branch of the Reading.
The wooden deck made for easier transfers between the two lines. Evidence of it could still be seen in the brick walls of the station.
