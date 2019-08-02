Community remembers Steve Mitchell

LEWISBURG — Brasserie Louis was filled Thursday night with fans, friends and fellow musicians who knew the late Steve Mitchell.
Taylor Fleming, a keyboard player who considered Mitchell a mentor, formed a “house band” for the four-set jam. It included Thomas James on drums and Andy Seal on string bass.
“Trio is going to start off each set with a few songs,” Fleming said as the night began. “Then we are going have people come up and play stuff in Steve’s name. Maybe give a toast or two.”
Mitchell, 74, died a week ago at the Milton Health and Rehabilitation Center where he had been since recent surgery. His professional resume included recording or playing with some of the best-known rock, jazz and soul acts of the 1960s.
“This is not Steve MItchell’s only memorial,” Fleming added. “This is purely an expression of my reverence and gratitude towards him. This is by no means the end of the processing of grief for everybody.”
Mitchell continued to influence, collaborate and record upon returning to his native central Pennsylvania. He recorded five albums with Flora Eyster, a flute player who was among the many performers to take to the cafe’s small stage.
Stu Shrawder, formerly a music therapist at Danville State Hospital, took lessons from Mitchell. He also knew the drummer’s brother Than, a noted radio personality.
“When Steve came around, we would float around (together),” Shrawder said. “Steve looked so much like Than, people thought he was Than!”
Shrawder said Mitchell’s skills as a teacher were noteworthy.
“One of the things I a hear a lot is that, ‘Steve made me the musician I am,’” he added. “I thought I was a good musician before I hung with Steve. But he really raised the bar and made you feel good about what you could do.”
Mitchell’s work on the west coast included sessions with Van Morrison, Joe Henderson, Earl Van Dyke and others. He can also be heard on recordings for Charlie Brown and Garfield cartoon specials.
Staff Writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com.
