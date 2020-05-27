HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health reported 780 new cases of COVID-19 in the commonwealth on Wednesday, plus 113 new deaths.
Locally, case counts increased very little. Northumberland County added five cases and is up to 172, Columbia County added three and is up to 346 and Snyder County added one, bringing its total to 39. Union (56) and Montour (50) remained level.
Only one new death was reported among those county, that in Lycoming. Statewide, 5,265 deaths have been attributed to COVID-19.
There are 576 patients who have a positive serology test and either COVID-19 symptoms or a high-risk exposure, which are considered probable cases and not confirmed case, the state noted. There are 349,990 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are ages 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 14,990 resident cases of COVID-19, and 2,528 cases among employees, for a total of 17,518 at 596 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Of total deaths, 3,469 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
Approximately 5,216 of our total cases are in health care workers.
