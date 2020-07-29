MIFFLINBURG — Virtual ‘town hall’ meetings for families in the Mifflinburg Area School District were noted at the board meeting of Tuesday, July 28.
Superintendent Dan Lichtel told directors that each meeting would focus on a different school building. He said all meetings were scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and would start on Monday, Aug. 3 (Mifflinburg Middle School), Tuesday, Aug. 4 (Mifflinburg Intermediate School), Wednesday Aug. 5 (Mifflinburg Area High School) and Thursday, Aug. 6 (Mifflinburg Elementary School).
Lichtel said an online platform such as Zoom would be used with options remaining open depending on accessibility and limitations. He said the district would work to keep the online meetings as accessible as possible for families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.