HARRISBURG — After announcing it will no longer report COVID data on Sunday, state Department of Health officials announced Monday an increase in statewide COVID-19 cases of 1,258 since Saturday, bringing the statewide total since March to 145,063.
Locally, 10 confirmed new cases were reported in Union County; seven in Northumberland County, six in Columbia and Snyder counties, three in Lycoming County, and one in Montour County.
No new local deaths were reported. No new deaths were reported statewide.
Confirmed cases by county:
• Northumberland County, 748 cases (44 deaths)
• Columbia County, 806 cases (35 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 552 cases (23 deaths)
• Union County, 411 cases (6 deaths)
• Snyder County, 181 cases (3 deaths)
• Montour County, 140 cases (5 deaths)
