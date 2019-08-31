DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union held its 26th Annual Charity Golf Tournament Friday, Aug. 23, at Frosty Valley Country Club in Danville. During the tournament, Service 1st presented three local charities with donations totaling $60,000.
“Every year, I am amazed by the generosity of our golfers and sponsors,” said Bill Lavage, president/CEO, Service 1st. “To raise $60,000 to donate to three charities is wonderful. A heartfelt thank you to everyone who was a part of our outing.”
Funds raised were combined with those from Service 1st’s Eighth Annual Charity Duck Derby, held on Aug. 3 and were presented during the Tournament to Bridges Out of Poverty, Janet Weis Children’s Hospital, and the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Since 1994, Service 1st’s Annual Charity Golf Tournament has raised $513,500 to benefit area charities. This year’s tournament included 137 golfers, numerous volunteers, sponsors, and fellow credit unions.
For more information, visit www.service1.org or call 800.562.6049.
