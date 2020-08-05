BLOOMSBURG — Motorists who travel Route 3001 (Fisherdale Road) in Cleveland Township, Columbia County, are advised the road will be closed for a base repair project Friday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 10.
Fisherdale Road will be closed between Route 3008 (Bear Gap Road) and Route 3010 (Middle Road) while work is performed by a department force crew, weather permitting.
Crews will repair the base between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m.. The road will reopen during evening hours.
A detour using Bear Gap Road, Route 42 and Middle Road will be in place during the closure.
