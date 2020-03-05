LEWISBURG — Kelly Township supervisors approved a commercial development plan Tuesday night for three plots of land along Zeigler Road.
The “Zeigler Road South” development was approved after previously being sent back to the Planning Commission for clarification of easements and other issues. The exact use of the properties, zoned for commercial, highway and manufacturing, was not yet known.
The properties, owned by Arthur Keister, were along Zeigler Road near Silvermoon Lane and the FNB Bank.
Alternative roadway use known as the River Road Holiday was given the blessing of supervisors. A portion of River Road will thus be closed for a time on Mother’s Day.
The River Road Holiday, organized by Lewisburg Neighborhoods, will be from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday, May 10, on River Road from Water Street, Lewisburg to Winter Farm Lane, Kelly Township.
David Hassenplug, supervisor chair, said informal approval rather than a formal motion was all that was needed for the sponsor of the event to obtain a PennDOT permit.
The “road holiday” is period where the roadway is closed to motorized traffic so that walkers, cyclists and others can enjoy a traffic free moment or explore the river bank.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.