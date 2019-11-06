LEWISBURG — East Buffalo Township voters chose Democrat Jim Knight over Republican James Murphy for a supervisor position.
Challenger Knight garnered 1,036 votes to 803 for Murphy, the incumbent for the position which pays $2,500 per year over a six-year term.
Murphy was appointed to fill the unexpired term of Rep. David Rowe (R-85) chosen for the State House in a special election in August.
Knight, Bucknell University’s director of energy and utilities, has also served on the East Buffalo Township Planning Commission. He will join Republicans Char Gray and Matt Schumacher on the board.
Other contested municipal election results included a 136 to 126 win for Democrat Elijah Farrell over Rudy A. Mummey, Republican, for Lewisburg Borough Council Ward 4. The council position pays $100 per month over a four-year term.
Republican Eric Imgrund defeated Jason Breeding, a Democrat, 431 to 210 for Kelly Township supervisor. The position pays $2,500 per year over a six-year term.
A contested Union Township supervisor position went to Republican Thomas S. Reitz with 240 votes over Dan Greak, a Democrat with 173 votes. The position pays $150 per month over a six-year term.
Bruce Boynton, a Republican, received 252 votes for Union Township auditor, while Democrat David Jacobson received 157 for the job which pays $10 per hour over a six-year term.
Positions where there was no declared candidate but write-in votes were cast included Gregg Township auditor (10 write-ins), Buffalo Township auditor six year term (32), Buffalo Towsnhip auditor two-year term (21), Kelly Township auditor six-year term (20), Kelly Township auditor two-year auditor (11), New Berlin tax collector (5), New Berlin auditor six-year term (11) and New Berlin auditor four-year term (8).
Other positions where only write in votes were cast included Hartleton Borough Council four-year term (25), Hartleton Borough Council two year term (14), Hartleton auditor four-year term (4), Hartleton tax collector (1) and Hartleton auditor two-year term (2). Two Limestone Township auditor positions, a Mifflinburg tax collector position, also received only write-in votes.
Results compiled by the Union County Department of Elections and Voter Registration were unofficial until absentee ballots are counted and results certified.
