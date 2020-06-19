MIDDLEBURG – Motorists are advised of lane restrictions on Route 104 next week in Middleburg, Franklin and Center townships, Snyder County.
On Tuesday, a Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), maintenance crew will be performing base repairs and shoulder upgrades on Route 104 from the intersection with Route 1005 (New Berlin Highway) in Middleburg to the intersection with Route 4018 (Troxelville Road), in Center Township.
Work will be performed from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating single lane restrictions with flagging conditions.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, June 26, weather permitting.
