HRG’s Land Development Group
LEWISBURG — Nichole Mendinsky has been promoted to practice area leader of the land development service group at Herbert, Rowland & Grubic Inc. (HRG).
She will be responsible for the group’s vision and strategy, staff development, project delivery, client management, and sales.
One of her primary tasks will be increasing the firm’s presence in the community revitalization and institutional development markets, with a specific emphasis on the higher education, healthcare and senior living sectors.
“HRG works to make the places we live feel like home by enhancing safety, promoting health and wellness, connecting people and places, and promoting strong economies,” company President Jason Fralick said. “Community and institutional development are natural extensions of the work we’ve been doing for more than 50 years, and Nichole is the perfect person to grow our presence in these markets. She has a passion for community and a unique blend of skills in planning, site design, and landscape architecture.”
Mendinsky is a registered landscape architect, a member of the American Institute of Certified Planners, and a certified park and recreation professional. She has 12 years of experience in the planning and design of plazas and courtyards, parks and recreational facilities, and a wide variety of commercial and institutional campuses.
Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Geisinger is set to expand its career services reach to downtown Danville, opening its first community-based career center in February.
The Geisinger Career Center, located at 529 Mill St., will offer candidates the opportunity to stop in to search open positions. Current Geisinger employees will have the opportunity to explore career development opportunities.
The Career Center will offer the following services: Free Wi-Fi and computers to search for open positions within Geisinger; guidance on developing a resume and writing cover letters; and coaching to prepare for virtual and in-person interviews.
Current Geisinger employees can visit the center to learn about: Career development workshops, networking opportunities, employee resource group events, quick access to HR tools and policies, and information on programs and benefits such as tuition reimbursement.
Those interested in open positions at Geisinger can visit Geisinger.org/careers for more information.
