'Betsy Ross' to appear in Milton

MILTON — A woman who has portrayed Betsy Ross and Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis will be featured in the second edition of the Milton Historical Society’s 2020 Lecture Series.
Jill Lawrence, an actress and first-person interpreter from Newark, Del., will present “Betsy Ross: American Icon” at 2 p.m. Sunday in the Milton Area High School library.
“I never wanted to be anything but an actress,” Lawrence said. “I went to school for it.”
Lawrence grew up in New Castle, Del., and attended college at the University of the Arts in Philadelphia.
One of her first post-college jobs was portraying Ross at the Betsy Ross House in Old City District, Philadelphia.
“I’ve always been a big history geek,” Lawrence said. “My dad was a history professor. He swears I never paid attention to him when he was showing me Williamsburg.”
During her upcoming presentation in Milton, Lawrence will be giving what she classified as a “ghost interpretation” of Ross.
“You pick an age of the character and you play her as if you’re a ghost, coming back to talk about her with a curious audience,” Lawrence said. “I don’t always do that.”
Research is a key to anyone who works as a first-person interpreter.
“You have to read everything,” Lawrence said. “I’m really fortunate that I did so much work, in my 20s and 30s, in Old City, because I got really acquainted with all the places Betsy frequented.”
She said Ross is enjoyable to play as she lived to be 84 years old.
“I can play her from my 20s until they are ready to haul me away,” Lawrence laughed. “It’s a role that you keep coming back to... I played her as a young woman. Now I’m married and have two children of my own.”
While Lawrence’s children are now 6 and 9, she noted that she briefly stopped playing Ross when she started her family.
It was while she was taking a break from playing Ross that Lawrence received a phone call asking her to play Kennedy Onassis.
“I think I researched her for at least six months before my first performance,” Lawrence said. “I play her at least a dozen times a year, if not more.”
While her performances as Ross are less frequent, she hopes to add more engagements where she portrays the historical figure.
Lawrence said there are comparisons between Ross and Kennedy Onassis.
“I think they both had a core of steel and they were both very well educated,” Lawrence said. “I think Jacqueline had a breathy, baby doll voice, and this little persona she put on. She had a very mysterious persona about her, mainly because she was not comfortable about being in the spotlight.
“That works to my advantage because people don’t have really strong impressions of what she should be like.”
She believes there are also misconceptions about Ross.
“I see these paintings, they have a sweet little woman with a needle,” Lawrence said. “It really minimizes who she was.”
While much is known about Ross, Lawrence said no one can say for sure that she actually made the first U.S. flag.
“She was an upholsterer, she made flags for the British Navy,” Lawrence said, of Ross. “She knew General (George) Washington. Nobody ever wrote about going to see Betsy Ross to get the first American flag.”
While it was not actually recorded that Ross created the first U.S. flag, Lawrence said she was a patriot.
“She was in the upholstery business for 60 years,” Lawrence said. “She refused to leave Philadelphia when the British came to occupy it.
“(Ross) was tough and determined,” Lawrence continued. “I think people think that making the American flag was the pinnacle of her life. It was just the start.”
According to Lawrence, Ross had seven daughters, two of whom died in childhood. She also raised several nieces and again helped some of her daughters after their husbands passed away.
“She had so much loss in her lifetime,” Lawrence said, of Ross. “I wonder how she was able to keep going. Her parents had 17 children, but only eight made it to adulthood.
“(Ross) had three husbands, and all three of them died before she died,” Lawrence continued. “She was widowed by the time she was 24. Her first daughter passed away before she was a year old. I can’t imagine that kind of grief.”
In 1793, Lawrence said Ross’ sister and parents died from yellow fever.
She said it’s “always a true joy” to talk about history, particularly with Ross.
“Betsy Ross’ legend has become so precious and false,” Lawrence said. “I am looking forward to showing people the tenacious, intelligent woman behind this silly legend that has been marketed.”
In the event of inclement weather on Sunday, Lawrence’s presentation will be held Sunday, Feb. 23, in the high school library.
The final lecture in the 2020 series is scheduled for 2 p.m. Sunday, March 15, in the high school library. “The Fight to Save Pennsylvania’s Covered Bridges” will be presented by Scott Bomboy, of the National Constitution Center in Philadelphia.
