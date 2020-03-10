Sholley volunteers for church, community

MILTON — When she moved back to the Central Susquehanna Valley after spending nearly two decades away, Shelly Sholley immediately jumped in and started volunteering in the community.
After moving to West Milton from Philadelphia six years ago, Sholley started volunteering with Bethany United Methodist Church in Milton.
“We started going to the church when I was in junior high,” Sholley said. “I did things with youth fellowship.”
A 1986 graduate of the Lewisburg Area High School, Sholley lived in Philadelphia for nearly two decades before returning to Central Pennsylvania.
Upon her return, Sholley started volunteering as chair of her church’s annual coat giveaway.
“They were debating whether to have one and whether there was a real need in the community,” she recalled. “I felt there was a need.”
Each fall, she said the program gives away approximately 100 coats to those in need. Donations of coats are accepted throughout the year.
In addition to her involvement with the coat drive, Sholley also chairs the church’s Nurture Outreach and Witness (NOW) committee.
Although a fire caused heavy damage to the Bethany United Methodist Church building in November, Sholley noted that the church’s many ministries are still going strong.
“As Pastor Bill (McNeal) has said ‘the building is out of commission but the church’s mission stands,’” Sholley said. “The fact that we don’t have a building is a temporary inconvenience... God’s mission is still our mission, helping others. Spreading his works and his love is something that can’t be interrupted.”
She noted that the church’s supply of winter coats has been temporarily depleted as a result of the fire.
“We’re rebuilding our stock,” Sholley said. “Our challenge right now is to store things.”
She jokes that she has “commandeered” a room in the church’s office building, located next to the sanctuary, where ministry items are currently being stored.
“The ministries we do here at the church are so vital to the area,” Sholley said. “We are called to help others, by scripture. We are supposed to put others before ourselves.”
In addition to the coat drive, Sholley outlined some of the other Bethany ministries which are continuing.
Through the NOW committee, the church participates in a meal ministry.
Each month, Sholley said Bethany partners with Christ and Trinity Lutheran churches, as well as the HandUP Foundation, St. Paul’s AME Church and Follmer Lutheran Parish to serve a free meal. The meals are served at Christ Lutheran Church.
NOW also assists with Panther Packs, which provides weekly food packs to Milton Area School District elementary school students in need.
“Bethany is committed to providing two items per month, cereal and fruit cups,” Sholley said.
The church is also starting a hygiene kit ministry.
“Our plan is to take it to low-income housing projects,” Sholley said. “We had the (hygiene kits) available at the coat giveaway (in October).
“Our newest ministry we have is Toasty Toes Sock Ministry,” she said.
Through the ministry, donations of new socks are being collected to be given to community members in need.
“When we have the coat giveaways, we ask the people what the need is,” Sholley said. “A lot of people said ‘socks.’”
In addition to the involvement with her church, Sholley also chairs the Lewisburg Area School District’s Alumni Weekend, held each fall.
“I’ve got a great committee,” Sholley said. “As soon as the last (alumni weekend) is over, we start thinking about the following year.”
This year, Alumni Weekend will be held Oct. 2-4.
Along with her mother, Sharon Foust, Sholley volunteers each fall with the Central Pennsylvania Vintage Iron Club’s Fall Festival, held at the Union County West End Fairgrounds.
Sholley and Foust volunteer in the Kids Craft Barn during the event.
“It’s fun to watch all the kids and their creative process, making crafts,” Sholley said.
In addition to her volunteer activities in Central Pennsylvania, Sholley has since 2001 volunteered at the Falcon Ridge Folk Festival, held annually in The Berkshires.
“It’s a music festival,” Sholley explained. “It’s held where New York, Massachusetts and Connecticut meet.”
She started volunteering on the festival’s security team, as a means of attending the concert without having to pay admission fees.
Eventually, she transferred to the festival’s sight crew, focusing on working in the kitchen.
Sholley has developed a close bond with others who volunteer in the kitchen.
“We’ve become such a family, we don’t even go to the music,” she said. “We stay at the camp (and visit).”
While her volunteer activities consume much of her time, Sholley does work two jobs. She’s employed full time at Landmark Tours and Promotions of Lewisburg, and works part time as the financial secretary at Bethany United Methodist Church.
