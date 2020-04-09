LEWISBURG — Even though library doors are closed, support is still available online for Union County Library patrons.
Jeff Seebold, Technology Training Services coordinator for the Union County Library System, is available to answer questions about accessing online library resources, basic IT questions and Microsoft Office questions.
To make an appointment, email tech@publibuc.org.
Tech appointments can be scheduled between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and take place through the Google Meet program.
For reference questions, patrons can "Chat with a Librarian" for free through Power Library, Pennsylvania Libraries’ online portal. The service is free and available to Pennsylvania residents 24 hours per day.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.