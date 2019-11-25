MILTON — Santa may have nine reindeer pulling his sleigh each Christmas, but this year it will be people powering sleighs along Bound Avenue in Milton.
The Milton Winterfest Committee’s inaugural Santa Sleigh Run will be among the festivities highlighting this year’s holiday events.
“This is just for fun, silly crazy fun,” Seth Reitz, a committee member who proposed the sleigh run, said of the event.
The run will take place at 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, along Bound Avenue.
Three- to five-member teams are encouraged to enter the event, with one member to ride in the sleigh while dressed in holiday attire. The other team members will push or pull the sleigh they built along Bound Avenue.
Reitz said the sleighs can be made of any material, including cardboard, plastic or wood.
“The rules are pretty loose,” Reitz said. “This is the first year we tried this… It does have to be people powered. I guess you could use pet power.”
Entrants will compete in several categories, including elementary-age participants, middle school, high school, adult and family.
The Reitz family is already preparing their sleigh for the event. They will be using a stroller, with a model sleigh placed on top of it. Ely Retiz, Seth’s 13-year-old son, will be riding in the sleigh.
“I think this is going to be fun,” Ely said. “It’s going to be fun seeing other people trying to pull me.”
Prizes will be awarded for most creative sleigh, best costumes and best time along Bound Avenue.
For more information on the sleigh run, call 570-742-7175 or email sreitz@ptd.net.
The sleigh run isn’t the only new activity that will highlight this year’s festival. During one committee meeting, Chair D’Arcy Sampsell said members were discussing holiday television movies.
In one movie, participants noted that a holiday object was hidden at various locations around town, with members of the community encouraged to find the object at each place it was moved to.
With that in mind, committee members have had a glittery holiday decoration created. At various times in December, the decoration will be moved to different locations in Milton. Community members will be encouraged to find the decoration, photograph it and post the images on social media.
Sampsell said the activity is being offered all for fun.
“It’s to generate some traffic downtown,” she added.
The holiday schedule of events in Milton includes:
• Santa house open, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturdays, Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, and 9 a.m. to noon Saturdays, Dec. 14 and 21, in the vacant lot next to the Coup Agency on Broadway.
• Milton Elementary School Winter Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 4, Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street.
• Milton Historical Society open house, 1 to 5 p.m. Dec. 7, 8, 14 and 15, Cameron House, Route 405 south of Milton.
• Milton Area High School Band and Chorus Concert, 7 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 12, in the Milton Area High School auditorium, Mahoning Street.
• Breakfast with St. Nicholas, 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, St. Joseph Parish Center, Cemetery Road.
• Winterfest Craft Show, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Milton Area High School, Mahoning Street.
• Milton Winterfest Committee Santa Sleigh Run, 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Bound Avenue.
• Christmas tree lighting and Santa arrival, 6 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 7, Lincoln Park, Milton. Featuring music by the Milton Area High School brass ensemble and choir.
• Milton Model Train Museum open house, 1 to 5 p.m. each Saturday and Sunday, beginning Nov. 30 and running through December, third floor of the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street, Milton.
