NORTHUMBERLAND — The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation has announced a lane closure which will occur in conjunction with the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project.
On Wednesday, Sept. 9 through Friday, Sept. 11, there will be a lane closure on Route 147 between the Little Sportsman’s Shop, approximately one-half mile south of Ridge Road, to R&B Motorsport and Hobby, near the new bridge overpass. The contractor will be removing temporary fill that was used to build the bridge.
Motorists should expect single-lane conditions with flagging between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should be alert, expect delays in travel, watch for lane changes and drive with caution through the work zone.
Trumbull Corporation is the primary contractor for the $156 million CSVT river bridge construction project.
