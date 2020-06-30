Below is a list of area activities taking place over the July 4 weekend.
Friday, July 3
• Fireworks, dusk, Middlecreek Valley Antique Association, Old Colony Road, Selinsgrove. Rain date: Saturday, July 4.
• Fireworks, dusk, Montgomery Park, Montgomery, Rain date: Sunday, July 5.
Saturday, July 4
• Tie-dying program, 10 to 11 a.m. or noon to 1 p.m. in the courtyard at the Lewisburg Children’s Museum, Lewisburg. www.lewisburgchildrensmuseum.org.
• Grill and Chill Fest, noon to 5 p.m., Milton Riverview Park, across from the Milton Moose Family Center, South Front Street, Milton. ($)
• Fireworks, 9:40 p.m., Lycoming County Fairgrounds, Hughesville.
• Fireworks, 9:40 p.m., Claude Kehler Park II, Walnut Street, Sunbury.
• State College fireworks, 9:30 pm. displays in four neighborhoods with patriotic soundtrack broadcast on local radio. www.happyvalley.com.
