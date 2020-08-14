LEWISBURG — Felony allegations filed against Daevon K. Bodden, 19, of Lewisburg were held for court Thursday by District Judge Jeffrey A. Rowe.
Bodden will be arraigned at 8:30 a.m. Monday, Oct. 26 in Union County Court and be formally charged with aggravated assault attempts to cause serious bodily injury or cause injury with extreme indifference, discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license.
Buffalo Valley Regional Police alleged that early in the evening of Monday, June 1, Bodden fired a Glock Model 22 pistol at two vehicles which had driven by a spot where he was standing in the 17-hundred block of West Market Street, East Buffalo Township. Shots had allegedly been fired moments before from a passing vehicle in the direction of Bodden and another man. Bodden and the man who accompanied him were injured.
Bodden was taken into custody in Raleigh, N.C. and returned to Lewisburg where he has been held on $75,000 monetary bail.
An online docket sheet noted Bodden was represented by attorney Andrea P. Pulizzi of Jersey Shore.
Charges have also been filed against Justin R. Calzada, 24, of Northumberland and Julio R. Gonzalez, 24, of Sunbury, in connection with the alleged drive-by shooting. Police alleged that Calzada drove the vehicle from which Gonzalez allegedly fired the initial gunshots.
