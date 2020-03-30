SELINSGROVE — The final term for many university seniors, including three now attending Susquehanna University, took an unexpected turn with the emergence of COVID-19.
Carly Rogers, Kelsey Rogers and Kaila Snyder, young women from area towns, have experienced much over the last few weeks.
Yet they have also been able to maintain service in the public interest as WQSU-FM radio personalities. They’ve had to do their over-the-air radio shows from off-campus locations as the Susquehanna campus has been virtually shut for the spring semester.
Carly Rogers, of Muncy, said she’s been able to program from home thanks to some online wizardry.
“Every day we’ve been able to do remote broadcast form home using Adobe Audition (editing program) and some talking points that Dawn (Benfer, adjunct faculty in communications) is sending us,” Carly said. “We’re learning how to voice track, essentially.”
Voice tracking allows Carly, who hosts three shows a week, to voice a classic rock show in advance. Words of advice in a time of uncertainty have also been offered over the radio.
“I talk a lot during my show,” Carly said. “Right now what I’m doing is giving people advice and tips on what they can be doing right now in their houses when they might be doing a whole lot of nothing.”
Carly, also WQSU music director, said the appeal of the station’s classic rock has grown in unlikely places thanks to online listeners. She said recent data indicated the student-run station has thousands of listeners in Italy and Spain, countries hit hard and nearly shut down by COVID-19.
Kelsey Rogers, of Shamokin, said audience feedback indicated people felt the classic rock was a “nice alternative” to the news of the day. Audience comments said it was comforting in the midst of everything going on.
Snyder, of Northumberland, said she uses a MacBook to record at home. But she also has a professional quality microphone and audio mixer, having already worked at a commercial station. WQSU, she noted, recently acquired Zetta, the automation system which allows the “DJs” to track their voices at home.
“You can always stay ahead of the game and updated as to what is going on,” Snyder said. “Because my show is 6 to 8 p.m. (Monday), I was voice tracking at about 3 to 4 p.m. so I can stay very current but at the same time and ready to go constantly with new information.”
Snyder’s two-hour show allowed for more information about developments on the minds of virtually everyone.
“I try to put in one or two coronavirus updates into my show,” she said. “Since it is a negative time for a lot people, I try to input a lot of positivity and upbeat info and wacky facts.”
What people plan to do through the end of April will continue to be a question, Snyder said, as she continues to lighten the mood while still supplying facts.
“Growing up, my parents were big into the 80s ‘hair bands’ and stuff like that,” Snyder added. “Led Zeppelin, AC/DC have always been my ‘go to’ when every it comes to my shows.”
Lady Gaga, the Beatles and others also make their way to Snyder’s show for the sake of variety and to try to tie everything together.
“We consider classic rock to be up until the early 2000s now, which is absolutely crazy to consider,” she added. “Even a band like the Red Hot Chili Peppers is considered a classic rock band.”
Snyder, a creative writing and broadcasting major, said this was the weirdest term of her college career.
“When Susquehanna made the decision to go online for the remainder of the spring semester, obviously it was a very sad one,” she concluded. “But I understand in terms of trying to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”
Snyder said online classes, via the Zoom interactive app, were interesting. There have been a couple of “hiccups” with that much traffic online, but the adjustment has been fairly smooth.
“I honestly had never used Zoom before this semester, but I am very impressed,” Snyder said. “A lot of my classes have 20 to 30 students depending on the class and they are actually able to meet simultaneously.”
Zoom allows users to see faces of users logged into the same session. Snyder said it was refreshing to see them even though they cannot have normal face-to-face communication.
Snyder said the university information technology department deserved a lot of credit.
“None of this would be possible without them,” she said. “WQSU would not be able to have this new automation system installed without them. Nothing in regards to Zoom would be possible without them.”
The current circumstances were unfortunate, Snyder concluded, but being connected was an eye-opening experience. It was also a reminder not to take commonplace things about campus life for granted.
