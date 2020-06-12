SUNBURY — A member of Congress and a State House member sought ideas on Thursday.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) and Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver heard from law enforcement, municipal officials and a pastor.
Their meeting, at Sunbury Revitalization Inc., saw contributions from Sunbury Mayor Kurt Karlovich, Jody Ocker, city administrator, Brad Hare, police chief and Officer Terry Ketchum. The Rev. Mark Gittens of Higher Hope International Ministries also offered ideas.
At issue were the likelihood of policy changes in view of the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis Police custody. Sometimes violent upheaval has followed amid varying calls for law enforcement reform.
Keller said there is talk of police reform legislation at the federal level. But he indicated that what could work in a major city may not work in a smaller one. Keller and Karlovich, expressed confidence in Sunbury Police and its chief.
“Here in the city of Sunbury, we will not be defunding the police department,” Karlovich said. “We will, however, continue to invest in our officers and in our community.”
Karlovich said Sunbury Police had a negative reputation at one time. But new leadership, a diverse array of new officers, improved training and operating procedures have resulted in improvement.
Formation of a Citizen Police Advisory Commission (CPAC) was being looked into. Karlovich said such a commission could serve as an advocate for improved relations through better programs. Members would have to be city residents, reflect its diversity and be persons of integrity.
Hare said improving relations goes beyond the single issue of use of force. Critical looks at transparency and operations ought to be ongoing.
“Lately we are being vilified across the country because of a man who tarnished the badge in Minneapolis,” Hare said. “Mr. Floyd’s death was despicable, and as you have seen, good cops despise bad cops just as much as everyone else.”
Keller said he would take what has worked in Sunbury and discuss it at the federal level. However, he said the federal government should not be in the position of telling localities how to run their departments.
Hare said Sunbury Police do not currently have body cams, but the recording devices would go a long way toward ensuring transparency and accountability of law enforcement.
“Everybody wants one,” Ketchum added after the discussion. “We know it protects us, it protects the citizens and it protects the department.”
Sunbury has applied to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency for a grant to obtain body cams.
Hare observed how it was getting harder to find police officer candidates. A typical test attracted as many as 100 applicants 20 years ago. But a recent test in Sunbury attracted only five people.
Meantime, Ketchum spoke about accreditation of police departments, his area of expertise. The Pennsylvania Chiefs of Police Association was among accrediting programs of note. He said national programs tend to be costly, thus many departments are not accredited.
Ketchum said accreditation ensures the best policies and procedures. Sunbury Police were working through the phases necessary to be accredited.
Gittens said he appreciated the job done by Sunbury Police, but was horrified at the low percentage of departments across the state which are accredited.
“To know that the state does not mandate (accreditation) makes you a little nervous, depending on where the lapse of training exists,” Gittens said. “As we travel or drive from this community to another, I think there definitely are some standardized policies need to be in place.”
Gittens was confident in the service rendered by Sunbury Police, noting that only people who should be nervous about them are people who seek to do bad.
Schlegel-Culver noted that over a dozen proposals for law enforcement reform are being circulated in Harrisburg. She appreciated the input so that what comes out of the groundswell for police reform will be well thought out.
