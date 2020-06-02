SUNBURY — Northumberland County’s three commissioners have joined with two state representatives and a state senator to appeal to Gov. Tom Wolf to transition the county from the yellow to green phase of coronavirus recovery.
According to a press release, Commissioners Sam Schiccatano, Joe Klebon and Kym Best, along with Reps. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) and Kurt Masser (R-107), and Sen. John Gordner (R-27) sent a letter to Wolf asking for the county to be transitioned to the green status.
“Northumberland County residents have followed the guidelines set forth by the administration and are ready to transition to the green phase,” Schlegel-Culver said. “We have successfully flattened the curve and our hospitals are prepared and have the space, staffing and supplies to avoid becoming overwhelmed. We need to get our businesses reopened and our people back to work safely.”
“With the decision to move Snyder and Montour counties to green, Northumberland County has been put at a severe disadvantage in our region,” Masser added. “Our statistics show that we deserve to be on an even playing field with our surrounding counties, to give our businesses a fighting chance.”
In a recent press conference with the governor and the secretary of Health, Snyder and Montour counties were scheduled to transition to the green phase on Friday, May 29.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.