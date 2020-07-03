SUNBURY — A 69-year-old Sunbury man was pronounced dead at Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, following a motorcycle crash Wednesday in Rush Township, Northumberland County. Penn A. Seiple, of Sunbury, was traveling north around 6:09 p.m. Wednesday in the 3300 block of Sunbury Road, when a deer ran into the roadway from the east and struck Seiple’s 2019 Honda CRF 450L, troopers from Stonington reported.
Seiple, who was reportedly wearing a full-face helmet, long pants and a shirt, sustained major injury and was transported to Geisinger Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead Thursday, troopers reported.
Seiple, an architect from Sunbury, was the son of Stan Seiple, another well-known architect who passed away last year.
