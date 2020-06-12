MILTON — A 58-year-old allegedly shot a 14-year-old boy, before taking their own life early Wednesday afternoon along Phillips Road, Turbot Township.
State Police At Milton reported the incident around 1:11 p.m. Wednesday at 610 Phillips Road that attracted numerous emergency responders was a murder-suicide. Brenda Hurst, 58, shot a 14-year-old boy, then committed suicide, according to a report filed by Tpr. Sara Barrett.
