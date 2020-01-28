MIFFLINBURG — One of the most instrumental figures of local youth wrestling will soon be honored.
Bob Reedy, long-serving president of the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club, will be honored at the dual meet scheduled to start with junior high matches at 6 p.m. followed by high school matches at 7 p.m. Thursday Feb. 6 at Mifflinburg Intermediate School. The meet versus Lewisburg will also be Senior Night for Mifflinburg wrestlers.
Gregg Rokavec, now the president of the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club, said Reedy and his wife Kay would be presented with a plaque honoring Bob for his more than three decades of support for youth wrestling.
“We have a Mifflinburg Wrestling Club Wall of Fame,” Rokavec said. “We have a Robert J. Reedy president’s award, which is given to people with significant contribution to the Mifflinburg Wrestling Club community. We are actually going to give Bob his own award for his lifelong contribution to (the sport).”
The senior wrestlers will be on the mat between the matches, after which Reedy and his wife will be asked to join them for a proclamation which Rokavec said was a work in progress.
“He deserves it,” Rocavec said. “He is a wrestling hall-of-famer for our region.”
Reedy got involved with the club in the early to mid-1980s, Rokavec said. The club under Reedy’s guidance worked to develop the youngest wrestlers into junior high and high school competitors.
Rokavec said the club was founded in 1952 by two local families, the Lynches and the Manottis, who bought it into into the modern era.
