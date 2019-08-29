LEWISBURG — Music in the Park fans enjoyed a traditional end of summer performance by the Lewisburg Area High School Marching Dragons Wednesday night.
Sara Kelley, Lewisburg Arts Council board member and past president said it was a good year for the performance series. She noted that most Music in the Park for 2019 was actually in Hufnagle Park.
“We had really terrific music and only three indoor (performances),” Kelley said. “We had seven last year, so we’ll take three.”
Kelley said Stroll Through the Arts was being lined up for 6 p.m. to midnight on Friday, Nov. 1 in 30 to 40 sites downtown. The artwork sites would be open through 9 with the four bands performing through midnight.
“We’re still looking for people to help put it together,” Kelley noted. “If they want to do any volunteering to put together luminaries, choose artists or introduce the bands, we always need help with that.”
The Music in the Park season finale opened with a tribute to Queen, the celebrated rock band, and a medley some of their popular works. Director Daniel Schwanger, band director, noted the material was part of their field show.
Kelley said the Woodcock Founddteion for Appreciation of the Arts provided a “tremendous” amount of support for Music in the Park. Citizens’ Electric Company helped sponsor the LAHS band.
Inquiries and donations may be made via email to info@lewisburgartscouncil.com, stroll@lewisburgartscouncil.com, www.lewisburgartscouncil.com or via regular mail to Lewisburg Arts Council, Post Office Box 418, Lewisburg, PA 17837.
