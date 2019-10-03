SUNBURY — Norman Gundrum Jr., 42, who was convicted and sentenced in 1995 for a murder he was convicted of while 16 years old, was resentenced Thursday in Northumberland County Court to time served.
He is immediately eligible for parole.
The murder of Bobby Coup was committed in Milton in 1993. Gundrum has been jailed since after being sentenced to life without parole.
The Supreme Court ruled in 2016, via the Post-Conviction Relief Act, that inmates who committed murder as teenagers can seek parole or a new sentence.
See Friday's Standard-Journal for complete coverage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.