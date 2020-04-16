MIFFLINBURG — "Friday night lights" will take on a new meaning as area high schools highlight the achievements of their seniors and people on the front line of the current pandemic.
Schools plan to turn on the lights at their respective football stadiums for 20 minutes at 8:20 p.m. Friday nights through the end of May.
The Mifflinburg Area School District began circulating word of the "Be the Light Campaign" on Thursday morning. Superintendent Dan Lichtel said the symbolic gesture would serve as a visible demonstration of community support for "all those working to persevere during this troubling time."
Athletic Director Eldon Hoy wrote on the district athletics web page that the scoreboard at the stadium would display the score as 20-20 in honor of the graduating class which which saw the pandemic emerge in its last semester. The scoreboard would also be set at "4th down, 19 yards to go," indicating it was the final down for COVID-19.
The page noted that residents were not permitted on stadium grounds during the time the lights were on and should remain at home. Support from home could include use of a noisemaker, rally towel or poms. Selfies posted on social media were welcomed with the tag @miffathletics on Instagram or "Mifflinburg Athletics" on Facebook.
Meantime, Lewisburg Area High School, which plays home football games at Christy Mathewson Stadium at Bucknell University, has also arranged to have the lights at the venerable field turned on at the designated time.
Superintendent Dr. Steven C. Skalka credited Mark Temple, athletic director, for doing the legwork. Mark and Gina Stockdale at Bucknell were also praised after the lighting was confirmed on Thursday.
Skalka noted that Bucknell, a "community partner," provided the lighting at no charge.
