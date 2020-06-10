MILTON — The Improved Milton Experience (TIME) will be holding a Milton in Motion “Going Green Social Distancing Walk” June 13 through Sept. 7.
The event is sponsored by Evangelical Community Hospital, Geisinger, Conagra Brands Foundation, The Standard-Journal and Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way. Free registration can be completed at VisitMiltonPA.org.
The purpose of this event to encourage individual fitness and health while social distancing outdoors. It also promotes exposure to Milton’s downtown businesses.
Participants may walk, jog or run. There are two walking locations, each approximately 1/2-mile laps.
The walking locations are the Milton State Park – Middle Trail Lap and the Downtown Milton Lap, bordered by Broadway, Arch Street, Race Street and South Front Street.
Walkers can record the number of laps they complete at any time for computation. Each Monday, the information received will be reviewed and tabulated.
All walkers registered will be eligible for weekly random drawings to receive free gift certificates from local merchants.
At the concluded of the “Going Green Social Distancing Walk," winners of “most laps completed” will be announced.
First place in each category will receive $100, with second receiving $50 and third receiving $25.
Categories are: Youth through 18 years old; 19 through 64 years old; and 65 and over.
Milton State Park is an 82-acre island on the West Branch Susquehanna River. The northern half of the park has day use facilities and the southern half remains in a wooded state for hiking and nature study. There are 3.5 miles of trails exploring the riverine habitats of the south side of the river island.
The Milton Historic Downtown Walking Tour promotes three primary objectives — historic preservation, education, and fitness and health. There are 15 tour stops on the 1-mile loop through the downtown business district. Each of the tour stops features photo/literature kiosks, which explain the history of Milton.
T.I.M.E. is a community-based nonprofit corporation which is focused on community revitalization.
