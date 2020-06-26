SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University announced that it has again postponed its commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020.
The commencement was scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 9. However, with statewide restrictions which limit public gatherings to no more than 250 people, the university is postponing the commencement to a date to be determined.
“We were in constant contact with state officials in the weeks and days leading up to this difficult decision in hope that we would be able to move forward with our planned Aug. 9 commencement ceremony,” said university President Jonathan D. Green. “Unfortunately, we have no assurances that the restriction on large gatherings will be lifted in time for us to celebrate the Class of 2020 in August, and so we made the disappointing decision to again delay our in-person ceremony.”
University administrators will continue to work with student leadership from the Class of 2020 as they develop future plans to celebrate Susquehanna’s graduated seniors.
“Our seniors have faced extraordinary challenges as they completed their final semester at Susquehanna and prepared to embark upon their professional futures, yet they have prevailed in the face of global disruption,” Green said. “This is not the outcome that any of us hoped for, but we look forward to the day when we can celebrate these exceptional students and all that they have overcome.”
In lieu of its originally scheduled May 13 commencement ceremony, the university presented a digital conferring of degrees on 497 students at the close of its 162nd academic year.
