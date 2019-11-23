MILTON — A World War II veteran is coming home, more than 75 years after he was killed in action while serving with Merrill’s Marauders in the China-Burma-India Theater on July 12, 1944.
The Department of Defense earlier this month announced that the remains of Horace H. Middleton were identified Oct. 31. Middleton was killed in action in Burma during fierce fighting while working to preserve an airfield taken from the Japanese in May 1944. He was just 20 years old.
Middleton, of Northumberland and formerly of Milton, was a member of Company F, 2nd Battalion, 5307th Composite Unit (Provisional). The unit is more widely known as Merrill’s Marauders.
Middleton enlisted on his 19th birthday in February 1943. He had been overseas just over a month when he was killed in action. He originally trained for field artillery, but was soon placed with an infantry company.
The 5307th was the first US ground combat force to meet Japanese forces on the Asian continent during the war. It was created to trek through the jungle trails and over mountainous terrain — with horses and mules — in an effort to take the airport at Myitkyina. A regiment-sized unit, it was organized for penetration behind enemy lines, and sustained an 80 percent casualty rate over its year of existence.
The unit earned the Distinguished Unit Citation, which is considered the Medal of Honor for military units.
Some 2,750-plus troopers that comprised the Marauders battled a fierce enemy, the rugged terrain and at times, horrible weather. Military brass knew the mission was tough, and that the cost in life and casualties would be high.
They were right.
About 200 of the original Marauders were still fighting when Myitkyina was taken. The unit was depleted, exhausted and weary under the weight of the fierce combat. Middleton was among the waves of replacement troops sent in during the summer months.
Three battalions were nearly depleted and Middleton, who was a replacement in the second battalion, arrived late in the battle.
A portion of the unit’s citation read: “After a series of successful engagements in the Hukawng and Mogaung Valleys of North Burmna, in March and April 1944, the unit was called on to lead a march over jungle trails through extremely difficult mountain terrain against stubborn resistance in a surprise attack on Myitkyina. The unit provided equal to its task and after a brillian operation on 17 May 1944 seized the airfield at Myitkyina, an objective of great tactical importance in the campaign, and assisted in the capture of the town of Myitkyina on 3 August 1944.”
His late grandparents were Mr. and Mrs. D.F. Bower, of Broadway, Milton, and he had several aunts, uncles and nephews and nieces from the Milton and Watsontown areas.
He had three brothers, one of whom — William P. Middleton — was stateside in camp during the war. Willard died in March at the age of 96. Five cousins, Everitt, Ben and Fred Bower, along with Nelson Bower and George Hause, also served in the war. It is supected a number of additional cousins may have served as well.
He has a niece, Mary Snyder, of Florida, who donated the DNA which led to the positive identity. Also surviving are two nephews, Robert Stamm, of Milton, and Michael Stamm, of Lewisburg. John Bower, of Milton, is a distant cousin.
Middleton’s remains will be laid to rest in Harmony Cemetery. A date has not been set.
He is also set to be honored by the mayor in Northumberland.
