LEWISBURG — A Union County commissioner said this week there would be no change to public access protocol at the Union County Courthouse after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner said state protocol was being reaffirmed and county employees would still have their temperature checked twice per day. County offices will still ask that appointments be made by the public or to call when they need to enter the courthouse on business.
County maintenance meantime sanitized the Domestic Relations Office. Employees who worked in that office last week were advised to quarantine themselves as a precaution.
Boop said to his knowledge there had been no need to have an employee stay away from the building because they traveled to a state where there has been a coronavirus outbreak.
Some local places have posted signs on their entrances asking visitors who have been to the states where there have been outbreaks to stay away and quarantine. Boop said the difficulty was knowing exactly who has been where.
Commissioner Stacy Richards said it was likely that a majority of people using the courthouse are from within the local region.
Commissioners approved an application for a $195,000 Intermediate Punishment Program Funds Grant to the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD). If approved, the grant will help fund the 17th Judicial District Treatment Court for Union and Snyder counties.
Boop said the PCCD has supported and encouraged the alternative sentencing program across the commonwealth. He noted the local Treatment Court qualified for extra grant money because of the results its programs deliver.
Commissioner Jeff Reber added that the application was for funding for treatment services, electronic monitors and additional drug testing supplies.
Commissioners also resolved to adopt a policy which prohibits use of excessive force as a requirement for the Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) program. Boop noted it is similar to adoption of an anti-discrimination policy as a requirement for state funds.
