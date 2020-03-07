WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announced 289 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2020, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts. FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday.

“This is the eighth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, president/CEO.

Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties. Local participating nonprofits are listed below by county:

Montour County

Danville Area Community Center

Danville Child Development Center

Danville Primary School Home and School

Friendship Fire Company

Maria Joseph Manor

Mountain View Bible Camp

Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center

Ronald McDonald House of Danville

St. Joseph School

The Danville Community Band

The Gate House Shelter

The Good Samaritan Mission

Thomas Beaver Free Library

Northumberland County

4 Paws Sake PA

Arthur’s Pet Pantry

Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.

Central PA Business & Education Association

Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.

Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.

Degenstein Community Library

Exchange Pool

Family Care for Children & Youth, Inc.

Father’s Hope

Friends of Joseph Priestley House

God’s Chuckwagon

Golden Rule Love Inc

Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way

Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA

Haven Ministry Inc

JMeg Ministries, Inc.

Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates

Kate’s Kupboard

Kingdom Kidz Inc

Magical Memories

Meadowbrook Christian School

Meadowview Christian Academy

Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.

Milton Public Library

Mommy & me Rescue

Montgomery House Library

Montour DeLong Community Fair Association

Mostly Mutts Inc.

Mount Carmel Area Public Library

Noahs Ark Nursery School

Northumberland Christian School

Northumberland County Fair

Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.

Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School

PCC Corner of Hope

Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library

Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library

Shape of Justice

Sunbury Christian Academy

Suncom Industries

Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic

Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children

Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project

Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society

Susquehanna Valley Gymnasts Support Group, Inc

Taming Gracie

The Arc Susquehanna Valley

The Salvation Army of Milton

Turbotville Borough Heritage Society, Inc.

Warrior Run Education Foundation

Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society

Watsontown Historical Association

Union County

American Red Cross of North Central Pennsylvania

Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources Services

Buffalo Valley Singers

Camp ENERGY

Camp Mount Luther

Camp Setebaid

Central Oak Heights

Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance

Clarity Prep, Inc.

CommUnity Zone

DJ Choices

Donald Heiter Community Center

Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program

Expectations Women’s Center

Family Planning Services

Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg

Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter

Green Dragon Foundation

Gutelius House Museum

Heart of Pennsylvania Women’s Barbershop Chorus

Lewisburg Arts Council

Lewisburg Children’s Museum

Lewisburg Downtown Partnership

Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association

Lewisburg Neighborhoods

Lewisburg Prison Project

Listening Post

Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance

Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy

Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.

Mifflinburg Buggy Museum

Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association

Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm

Paragon Ragtime Orchestra

Public Library for Union County

River Valley Nature School

RiverStage Community Theatre

Sheltering Hearts Inc

SUMMIT Early Learning

SUN P.E.T.S.

SUN Tech Foundation

Sunflower Child Care Center

Susquehanna Greenway Partnership

Susquehanna Valley Chorale

The Campus Theatre

Transitions of PA

Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade

West Branch Chorus

WGRC

Young Life Susquehanna Valley

From 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) for a gift. Your gift will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofits’ mission possible.

