WILLIAMSPORT — The First Community Foundation Partnership of Pennsylvania (FCFP) announced 289 nonprofits have registered to participate in Raise the Region 2020, an event to help the communities of Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, and Union counties support local nonprofit organizations fundraising efforts. FCFP, in partnership with Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships, will be launching a 30-hour fundraising event starting on Wednesday.
“This is the eighth year for the fundraiser supported by FCFP and Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. We are excited to host this regional event that aligns closely with the mission of the Foundation and the work of our grantmaking and fundraising efforts,” said Jennifer D. Wilson, president/CEO.
Nonprofit participation in Raise the Region was available to 501c3 organizations serving residents in Columbia, Lycoming, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder, or Union counties. Local participating nonprofits are listed below by county:
Montour County
Danville Area Community Center
Danville Child Development Center
Danville Primary School Home and School
Friendship Fire Company
Maria Joseph Manor
Mountain View Bible Camp
Pennsylvania SPCA Danville Center
Ronald McDonald House of Danville
St. Joseph School
The Danville Community Band
The Gate House Shelter
The Good Samaritan Mission
Thomas Beaver Free Library
Northumberland County
4 Paws Sake PA
Arthur’s Pet Pantry
Birthright of Sunbury, Inc.
Central PA Business & Education Association
Central Susquehanna Sight Services, Inc.
Christian Counseling Services of Central, PA. Inc.
Degenstein Community Library
Exchange Pool
Family Care for Children & Youth, Inc.
Father’s Hope
Friends of Joseph Priestley House
God’s Chuckwagon
Golden Rule Love Inc
Greater Susquehanna Valley United Way
Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA
Haven Ministry Inc
JMeg Ministries, Inc.
Joseph Priestley Memorial Chapel/Priestley Chapel Associates
Kate’s Kupboard
Kingdom Kidz Inc
Magical Memories
Meadowbrook Christian School
Meadowview Christian Academy
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association, Inc.
Milton Public Library
Mommy & me Rescue
Montgomery House Library
Montour DeLong Community Fair Association
Mostly Mutts Inc.
Mount Carmel Area Public Library
Noahs Ark Nursery School
Northumberland Christian School
Northumberland County Fair
Oasis Community Recovery Club Inc.
Our Lady of Lourdes Regional School
PCC Corner of Hope
Priestley-Forsyth Memorial Library
Shamokin-Coal Township Public Library
Shape of Justice
Sunbury Christian Academy
Suncom Industries
Susquehanna River Valley Dental Health Clinic
Susquehanna Valley CASA — Voices for Children
Susquehanna Valley Community Education Project
Susquehanna Valley Ethical Society
Susquehanna Valley Gymnasts Support Group, Inc
Taming Gracie
The Arc Susquehanna Valley
The Salvation Army of Milton
Turbotville Borough Heritage Society, Inc.
Warrior Run Education Foundation
Warrior Run Fort Freeland Heritage Society
Watsontown Historical Association
Union County
American Red Cross of North Central Pennsylvania
Autism Diagnostic Evaluations Resources Services
Buffalo Valley Singers
Camp ENERGY
Camp Mount Luther
Camp Setebaid
Central Oak Heights
Cherished Cats Rescue Alliance
Clarity Prep, Inc.
CommUnity Zone
DJ Choices
Donald Heiter Community Center
Eastern Union County Supplemental Food Program
Expectations Women’s Center
Family Planning Services
Farm Animal Rescue of Mifflinburg
Greater Susquehanna Valley Penn State Chapter
Green Dragon Foundation
Gutelius House Museum
Heart of Pennsylvania Women’s Barbershop Chorus
Lewisburg Arts Council
Lewisburg Children’s Museum
Lewisburg Downtown Partnership
Lewisburg Elementary Parent School Association
Lewisburg Neighborhoods
Lewisburg Prison Project
Listening Post
Lycoming County Brotherhood Alliance
Merrill Linn Land and Waterways Conservancy
Mifflinburg Area Community Scholarship Trust, Inc.
Mifflinburg Buggy Museum
Mifflinburg Heritage & Revitalization Association
Noll-Spangler National Historic Farm
Paragon Ragtime Orchestra
Public Library for Union County
River Valley Nature School
RiverStage Community Theatre
Sheltering Hearts Inc
SUMMIT Early Learning
SUN P.E.T.S.
SUN Tech Foundation
Sunflower Child Care Center
Susquehanna Greenway Partnership
Susquehanna Valley Chorale
The Campus Theatre
Transitions of PA
Union County Veterans’ 4th of July Parade
West Branch Chorus
WGRC
Young Life Susquehanna Valley
From 6 p.m. Wednesday through 11:59 p.m. Thursday, the public can visit www.raisetheregion.org and select the participating nonprofit(s) for a gift. Your gift will be stretched by a contribution from Blaise Alexander Family Dealerships. Your donation(s) can also help raise additional support for the nonprofits selected by qualifying them for monetary prizes. All gifts are tax deductible and will help make your favorite nonprofits’ mission possible.
