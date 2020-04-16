MILTON — Two school districts in upper Northumberland County will be joining a nationwide movement to recognize the Class of 2020 by having their stadium lights shine bright on Friday night.
Both the Warrior Run and Milton area school districts announced they will be turning their football stadium lights on for 20 minutes. Warrior Run's stadium lights will be turned on at 8:20 p.m., while Milton's lights will be turned on at 8:30.
"The scoreboard will read time as 20:20, with a score of 20-20 and fourth down and 19 yards to go will be displayed as the down distance signifying COVID-19 is on it's final down," a release from Warrior Run said.
A release from Milton noted the 20-20 score will be displayed to honor this year's graduating class.
In addition to honoring the Class of 2020, the move is being made to recognize first responders, health care workers and all of those who are on the front lines of the pandemic.
Milton's release said PIAA District IV member schools will be participating. It noted that several schools in Texas initiated the project in conjunction with the National Porch Light Campaign.
Both Milton and Warrior Run stressed that community members will not be permitted on school property for the ceremonies.
"If community members are compelled to support this initiative from their homes, grab your favorite noisemaker or rally towel, poms, etc. and take a selfie picture or video," releases from both schools read.
"Consider making a sign or banner with your senior's name and/or a first responder/health care worker letting them know we are thinking of them at this time," the release from Warrior Run added.
The photos and videos can be posted on social media using @AthleticsPHAC, @piaad4sports, @PIAADistrictIV or the hashtag #PIAATogether.
In the Warrior Run School District, @athleticsWR, @wrhsprincipals and @WarriorRunSD can also be used. Photos and videos can be emailed to Athletic Director Nate Butler at nbutler@wrsd.org.
The Standard-Journal will also publish your photos. To have them published in the newspaper, email the photos to newsroom@standard-journal.com. Be sure to include the names of everyone who appears in the photos.
Milton Area School District Athletic Director Rod Harris said turning on the lights at area stadiums is an appropriate way to honor the Class of 2020.
"It is very important that we let our 2020 seniors and all first responders know, in as many ways that we can, how important they are and how much we appreciate them," Harris said.
Warrior Run Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack said the district is continuing to look for ways to recognize students, particularly seniors, at this time.
"We are committed to finding ways to host end-of-year traditions and events if and when possible, in accordance with Gov. Wolf's guidelines," Hack said. "We will also be meeting with our senior officers and advisors on Monday to gather input and begin to plan some possible options for these activities."
He added that he's proud of the Warrior Run community's response to the school closure.
"Our students, families, faculty, staff, administration and school board have all been working extremely hard to make distance learning as meaningful as possible under the current circumstances," Hack said.
"We have experienced challenges and obstacles along the way," he continued. "However, we continue to be committed to working together to find solutions. We also recognize that every situation is different, and we are making accommodations and plans that fit the needs of those individual situations."
Harris described the pandemic as "unfortunate" and "extraordinary."
"It is not something we can change, but we can choose to deal with it and move forward as best we can with new and creative ideas," he said. "Our seniors and families are very important to us and our heart breaks for them, but we know they are strong and resilient and will push through this time."
Harris said it's an "emotional, scary and frustrating" time for all right now.
"That said, the unknown creates even stronger teams within as we all lean on each other to create a unified front to move through this time and tackle the known that comes with this pandemic," he said.
"Years from now (Class of 2020 members) will be talking about this and saying 'remember the pandemic we went through back in 2020.'"
Sam McCann, Williamsport Area High School athletic director, provided a list of area schools which plan to participate in the Friday night lighting of their stadiums.
McCann's release stressed that members of the public are not to go to the school facilities.
In addition to Milton and Warrior Run, locally participating schools include: Danville, Hughesville, Jersey Shore, Lewisburg, Meadowbrook Christian School, Midd-West, Mifflinburg, Montgomery, Montoursville, Mount Carmel, Selinsgrove, Shamokin, Shikellamy, South Williamsport and Williamsport.
