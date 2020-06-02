HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health reported an additional 612 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, plus another 100 deaths, however local cases rose by only a few.
The state has reported 72,894 cases of COVID-19 thus far, with 5,667 deaths. There have been 399,361 negative tests to date.
Locally, four new cases were reported in Northumberland County, and one in Columbia County. No additional cases were reported in local counties, and no new deaths were reported in local counties.
Cases by county to date: Northumberland, 198; Lycoming, 164; Columbia, 349; Union, 60 (down two from Monday); Snyder, 45; and Montour, 53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.