MIFFLINBURG — A Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) grant of $395,000 finally came through for the Mifflinburg Hose Company.
Wayne Bierly, Mifflinburg Hose Company assistant chief, said the Assistance to Firefighters Grant would be put toward the purchase of a tanker-tender. He noted the company matched 5%, or about $18,000, and received the competitive grant on their sixth try.
Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) was there to offer congratulations.
Bierly said the tanker-tender would replace a 1988 Mack tanker truck which he described as "good in its day," but "not user friendly." The unit began as a tractor-trailer truck and was adapted to fire service.
"It is a two-man cab with only lap belts in it," Bierly said of the old unit. "It is a five-speed manual transmission which limits how many people can actually drive it."
The new unit will be able to carry water to a fire scene. It will also allow combination service with a second unit, making for use over a wider area.
"It will service the Mazeppa area and it will also get called for mutual aid outside of our district," Bierly said. "It will also run calls here in the borough and everywhere we cover."
Bierly said the company was leaning toward acquiring the tanker-tender from Sutphen, an Ohio-based company with a plant in Lake Ariel, Wayne County.
Keller noted the Mifflinburg Hose Company served a large portion of central and western Union County. During time serving in the State House, Keller's office was yards away from the Chestnut Street firehouse. He said he was familiar with many fire company members.
"Our volunteer companies all across (the district) do an outstanding job, so do our paid forces," Keller said. "The volunteers have to raise money and volunteer (for fire company) in addition to their full-time jobs and their families."
Bierly noted Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa. US) also wrote a letter of recommendation.
