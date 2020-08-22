MILTON — The state has been communicating with families of Milton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center residents as the process of transferring residents to other facilities is underway.
Nate Wardole, press secretary for the Pennsylvania Department of Health, said as of late Friday 31 residents of the center had been transferred to acute care facilities.
"Sixteen of those residents have been transferred to facilities within the Geisinger Health System," he said.
In addition, 10 have been transferred to the Lehigh Valley Health Network and five to facilities within the UPMC system.
"Many of these are individuals who have tested positive (for COVID-19)," he said. "The facilities are taking the proper infection control protocols to protect residents and staff."
According to Wardole, the state's ombudsman has been at the Milton center "to ensure that communications with families and caregivers of those residents in the facility are informed" of their status.
The Pennsylvania Department of Health (DOH) and the Department of Human Services announced Wednesday that a National Guard team had been deployed to assist at the nursing center for five days. In addition, Senior Health Care Solutions of Scranton has temporarily taken over management of the facility.
According to the DOH, 73 residents and 36 staff members at the facility have been diagnosed with COVID-19. The DOH was also reporting as of Tuesday that 13 residents had died of the virus.
Due to the changing nature of the situation, Wardole said those are the numbers the DOH is releasing at this time. Statewide figures are updated each Tuesday.
At this time, he said the National Guard has been deployed to the facility for just five days, beginning Aug. 20. Further determination on the Guard's involvement will be made soon.
Lt. Col. Keith Hickox, state public affairs officer for the Pennsylvania National Guard, said approximately 20 Guardsmen were assigned to the facility.
“They have nurses and medics assisting with non-acute care, such as taking vitals, and general support personnel whose tasks include housekeeping, food service and other maintenance duties," Hickox said.
"It is worth noting that the numerous partners involved here are working diligently to assist the residents of the facility and to work to assist in all ways needed," Wardole said.
