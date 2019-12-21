MIFFLINBURG — Scott Zimmerman, principal of the Mifflinburg Intermediate School, recently announced the recipients of the December ASPIRES award.
This award, sponsored by the Mifflinburg Kiwanis Club, recognizes students in grades three through five who have displayed leadership skills and positive behaviors. The students are chosen by their homeroom teachers and each will receive a certificate and a token gift of cash at the final school assembly in June.
Representing the third grade from Sarah Gemberling’s homeroom is Silas Kurtz. Silas is the son of Sarah and Zach Kurtz and the family lives in Mifflinburg. Silas has two brothers and a sister and he enjoys playing basketball and collecting model cars. His favorite subject is math and he envisions becoming a car maker.
From the homeroom of Miranda Wallace and in fourth grade, Lydia Miller is being recognized. Lydia is the daughter of Heidi and Justin Budman and lives in Lewisburg. She has two sisters and four brothers and sings in the school choir. Her favorite subject is spelling and she hopes to become a teacher.
Kameron Royer, son of Ashley Royer and Ryan Shellenberger, is the fifth-grade awardee. Kameron has three brothers and the family lives in Laurelton. His favorite subject is science and, outside of school, he likes to play football for the Wildcats and baseball for the Reds. Kameron would like to become a professional baseball player.
Anyone wishing to learn more about Kiwanis can call 570-966-0623 or 570-966-2322.
