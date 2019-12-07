MIFFLINBURG — Administrators in the Mifflinburg Area School District are describing a lockdown which occurred Friday at the high school as being a “standard security sweep.”
“We did have a lockdown at our high school (Friday),” Superintendent Dan Lichtel said. “It was for a standard security sweep. It was not an emergency.”
Lichtel was not sure how long the lockdown lasted.
“The principal did send out a communication to parents,” he said. “It was precautionary.”
He has not yet been informed if any illegal items were found during the sweep.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.