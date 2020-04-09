MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area School District Superintendent Dan Lichtel commented after the Thursday announcement that schools would be closed for the remainder of the academic year due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Though not surprised under the current circumstances, Lichtel said the announcement did not mean the school year was over.
"We expect to continue providing meaningful learning opportunities to our students through the springtime, as we have already started to do over the past few weeks," Lichtel wrote in an email. "With this state-wide announcement, we will begin working to formalize our District's plans to finish the school year and define end-of-year activities as appropriate."
Personnel would continue to work so that students may be promoted to their next grades and that high school seniors can graduate in June.
"We will need to determine what graduation will look like," Lichtel added. "For now, we ask students to keep learning and stay in contact with their teachers, and for families to stay safe and healthy."
Lichtel posted a similar message on the district website, and added that he was proud of the work being done to continue learning in the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.