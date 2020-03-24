MIFFLINBURG — Rep. David Rowe (R-85) joined Speaker Mike Turzai (R-28y) in urging Gov. Tom Wolf to allow residential home construction projects and all other construction projects already underway to continue.
The governor’s emergency declaration has shut down the construction industry in Pennsylvania.
“It’s disappointing that the governor chose to act without the Legislature in making a monumental decision that will have long-term impacts on our economy and public safety,” said Rowe. “Bureaucrats in Harrisburg have decided that the construction industry, along with dozens of other supply chain businesses, are ‘non-essential’ when in fact that could not be further from the truth. The governor must listen to his constituents and relieve the construction industry of this mandate immediately.”
Turzai sent letters on March 21 and March 22 to Wolf, urging him to allow the construction industry to remain open and operational during this crisis.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.