MILTON — The Milton Area Industrial Development Association (MAIDA) on Friday closed on the sale of 59.43 acres in the Milton Industrial Park.
According to a release issued Friday by the Central PA Chamber of Commerce, of which MAIDA is a branch, an undisclosed buyer purchased the property.
The release noted that the land was the last property owned by MAIDA. The organization initially invested in approximately 712 acres of land in the current Milton Industrial Park in 1962.
The acres sold on Friday were among just under 200 acres in Milton, at the time owned by five different entities, to receive KOZ status at the start of the year.
Those sites granted KOZ status will not be charged property taxes for a 10-year period. KOZ status is targeted ad undeveloped or underdeveloped properties in order to spur business growth.
Previously, Central PA Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Tea Jay Aikey said there are some restrictions in place on what can be done with the 59.42 acres.
“The individual (purchasing the land) is very creative,” Aikey said. “There might be some perks on how to use it to their advantage. They have quite a few existing companies in the region.”
She said some property expansions require a business to have a certain amount of green space. However, she said the space does not have to be next to the property that’s being developed.
